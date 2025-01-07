Henry Browne/Getty Images

OH Leuven have now lined up a replacement for West Ham United and Monaco transfer target Ezechiel Banzuzi, who could fetch up to €15m for the Belgian top-flight club this month.

The 19-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of the Hammers’ transfer targets for January as they aim to restock their squad for the challenge that lies ahead.

However, they are not the only club on the player’s heels, with Ligue 1 outfit Monaco also expressing keen interest in signing him.

Though Leuven are not at all keen on losing him at least in January, they have indicated that they think he could well depart by lining up a replacement.

Bids for Banzuzi could rise up to €15m and the Belgian club’s hands could be tied.

Taking the worst scenario in mind, Leuven have started making preparations to find a replacement, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant.

They have identified Club Brugge’s Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika as an option, though getting a deal over the line will not be easy.

Onyedika will not be a cheap option and is expected to be costlier than the West Ham target.

West Ham are suggested to have lost ground in the pursuit of Banzuzi due to their managerial uncertainty.