George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle United’s 2-0 win at Arsenal in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie tonight has seen one Magpies star bid the fans what ‘looks like’ a tearful goodbye.

Eddie Howe came up with a master plan to get the better of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon struck for the Magpies either side of half time as Arsenal had no answer to their superb performance.

😢 What looks like a tearful Martin Dubrvaka saying goodbye to NUFC fans pic.twitter.com/2zOT5dRXL3 — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) January 7, 2025

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was between the sticks and kept a clean sheet, but there are questions over whether he has now played his last game for the club amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

The shot-stopper saluted the Newcastle faithful after the match in what the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope thought ‘looks like’ a tearful ‘goodbye’.

Losing Dubravka in the winter transfer window will be a blow for Newcastle given how dependable he has been between the sticks.

The custodian has a lucrative proposal on the table from Saudi Arabia though.

Newcastle are next due to face League Two outfit Bromley in the FA Cup at the weekend.