Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Manchester United are not looking to sell Chelsea target Kobbie Mainoo, but their issues with PSR mean they would have consider offers, according to the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils are trying to be on the right side of PSR rules as they look to back new boss Ruben Amorim – and that could mean departures to create breathing space.

Selling academy graduates such as Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford would represent pure profit for the club’s books for PSR purposes.

Fellow Premier League side Chelsea have even been credited with an interest in the midfielder, though Amorim’s side are not actively pursuing an exit.

In fact, they would like to keep hold of the midfielder as they attempt to tie him down with a new contract.

If no new deal is on the horizon, Manchester United would be even more ready to look at any offers which arrive on their table for Mainoo.

There is currently a stalemate in contract talks between the club and the player’s representatives.

Chelsea are keeping themselves abreast of the developing situation at Old Trafford.

Selling Mainoo would likely be an unpopular move amongst supporters, but would be a big PSR boost for the club.