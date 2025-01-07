Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest’s talk with Murillo over a contract extension are progressing well and there is no plan to enter a release clause in the deal.

The 22-year-old centre-back joined Nottingham Forest from Brazilian outfit Corinthians in the summer of 2023.

Murillo has been a mainstay in the starting line-up of the Tricky Trees since joining the club and his displays have not gone unnoticed by other clubs.

This season Nottingham Forest have conceded 19 goals so far, which is the second lowest in the league and Murillo has been playing a key part in keeping their defence tight.

The Brazilian centre-back has established himself as an important figure in Nuno Espirito Santo’s team and the club have decided to reward him by extending his contract.

Nottingham Forest are in discussions with Murillo over an extension and according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the negotiations are proceeding well.

It is also suggested that there is no plan to enter a release clause into Murillo’s new contract.

Murillo’s current contract runs out in June 2028 and the Tricky Trees will be hoping to soon reach an agreement with the 22-year-old regarding his extension.