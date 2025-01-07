Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is in favour of signing a younger centre-back to strengthen the Gers defence in this month’s transfer window, according to the Daily Record.

The Ibrox outfit signed 31-year-old Robin Propper, to replace Connor Goldson, and youngster Clinton Nsiala in the summer transfer window as defensive arrivals.

Propper has featured 14 times in the Scottish Premiership this season, partnering with Dujon Sterling and Leon Balogun.

During the game against Hibernian at the weekend, Sterling suffered an injury that forced him to come off in the 71st minute of the game.

Sterling’s injury has raised concern for Clement and it is suggested that Rangers are looking to add another centre-back to their fold.

The Gers have been linked with several players, with Manchester United’s veteran centre-back Jonny Evans and Watford’s Ryan Porteous mooted names.

However, it has been claimed that Rangers boss Clement is keen on bringing in a younger option than Evans in the January window to compliment veterans Balogun and Propper in defence.

Now it remains to be seen whether Rangers will be able to dig deep in the market to find a younger centre-back that fits Clement’s profile.