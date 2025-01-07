Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Coventry City attacker Haji Wright is not a player of interest for Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town this month, despite being linked with a move, according to the Ipswich Star.

Wright is currently recovering from an ankle injury which has kept him sidelined since early November.

Before that, though, Wright had been in impressive goalscoring form, scoring seven goals in 15 Championship matches.

While the Coventry player has resumed light training, links have emerged between Wright and Ipswich.

Kieran McKenna’s side are struggling to save their top-flight status and have been linked with a move for a striker to solve their goalscoring issues.

At present, Liam Delap, who has scored eight goals in 19 league matches, is shouldering most of the scoring burden.

Wright could fit the bill for Ipswich and it has been suggested they could approach Coventry.

However, Wright is not one of the options that McKenna is currently looking at this month.

It now remains to be seen who Ipswich target to add to their options for the fight that lies ahead.