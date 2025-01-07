Marc Atkins/Getty Images

A club’s sporting director meeting with the agent of an Aston Villa star was ‘nothing more’ than to let it be known that they are following the player ‘very closely’.

Villa are expected to do business in this month’s window to support Unai Emery and the club are looking to land a wide forward, something which could see Jaden Philogene, who is wanted by Everton, leave.

Another popular member of the squad is 21-year-old forward Jhon Duran, who is in brilliant form this season and has scored 12 goals in his 26 appearances so far in the ongoing campaign.

Duran’s excellent form has not gone unnoticed as he is gathering interest from European outfits in the form of Napoli.

La Liga giants Barcelona are also interested in 21-year-old centre forward Duran, who is a key part of Unai Emery’s squad.

Barcelona’s sporting director Deco recently held a meeting with Duran’s agent, which has raised questions about his future at Aston Villa.

However, according to Spanish daily Sport, Deco had ‘informal contact’ with Duran’s representative to let the Villa star know that Barcelona are monitoring his development ‘very closely’.

It is suggested that Duran is also interested in playing for the Spanish giants in the future.

There is nothing to indicate that Barcelona are readying an imminent move, but the player is on their radar.

Aston Villa extended the 21-year-old’s contract in October, which will see him stay at Villa Park until 2030.