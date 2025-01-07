Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Stoke City are confident of keeping hold of Liverpool loanee Lewis Koumas for the rest of the season, despite strong interest from fellow Championship club West Bromwich Albion.

Koumas is currently on a season-long loan spell at the bet365 Stadium and has been a key first-team player for the Potters amid their struggles.

He has played in 25 of Stoke’s 26 Championship games, having made four goal contributions.

West Brom, who have interim manager Chris Brunt in charge at Hawthorns, have been impressed by the player’s performances in a Stoke shirt.

They are keen on the player and want to convince Liverpool to cut Koumas’ loan spell at Stoke short so that they can then make a move for him.

However, Stoke, who are trying to recover from a less-than-impressive start to the season, are not eager to lose Koumas.

They remain confident that they will be able to keep hold of the player until the end of the season, according to Darren Witcoop.

The story may be different though with striker Tom Cannon, with the man on loan from Leicester City wanted by a number of Championship sides.

The Foxes would sell for the right price.