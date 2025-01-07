Stu Forster/Getty Images

Championship side Sunderland have ‘increased the pressure’ as they look to deliver a midfielder that Regis Le Bris has explicitly asked to be signed this month.

The Black Cats have shown they can mix it the race to get promoted to the Premier League with only one loss in their last five league games.

Top-of-the-table Leeds United are only three points ahead of Sunderland and the club are set to back Le Bris.

The 49-year-old Frenchman wants to add quality to his side’s engine room and he has a specific player in his mind.

Le Bris made an ‘explicit request’ to the club hierarchy to get him Roma’s Enzo Le Fee.

The 24-year-old has played under the current Black Cats boss back at Lorient and Le Bris believes Le Fee is a player who fits the bill.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Championship club have ‘increased the pressure’ to get the midfielder.

Now only time will tell if Sunderland will be able to bring Le Fee to the Stadium of Light amid interest from La Liga side Real Betis.