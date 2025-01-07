Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui’s camp are unhappy with the conduct of technical director Tim Steidten, who has been heavily involved in the hunt for a new manager while the Spaniard is in post, according to the Guardian.

The 58-year-old faces an anxious wait as the Hammers continue to explore options to replace him, with many feeling he is set to be sacked regardless of the club’s next result.

He was in charge of West Ham’s training on Tuesday as they prepare for Friday’s FA Cup tie against Aston Villa.

However, it increasingly appears that the former Wolves manager is already on the list of expendables and can be sacked anytime soon.

The club’s technical director Steidten has personally been supervising the hunt for a new manager and has met with Graham Potter.

It is his heavy involvement in the managerial search that has irked the Lopetegui camp.

Trust between the pair has already broken down and the current situation is making things worse.

Lopetegui is still in his post, but Steidten is carrying out the bid to replace him.

Steidten made a number of signings in the summer transfer window, who have not delivered this season.