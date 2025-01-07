Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Jamie Donley’s resilience is paying off and insisted the Spurs loanee looks like an exceptional player now.

The 19-year-old is considered a top prospect at the north London club and Spurs sent him out on his first ever loan spell in the summer.

Donley has been a fairly important player for Wellens as he has featured 24 times already for the Os in all competitions.

Wellens admitted that Donley’s father and his agent did not complain when he was not getting enough game time, but he insisted that they advised the Spurs loanee to work hard.

The Os boss feels Donley is an exceptional individual and he tipped him for ‘bigger and better’ things in future.

“I cannot be proud enough of Jamie”, Wellens told his club’s media about the Spurs loanee after he scored the winning goal against Shrewsbury Town over the weekend.

“The way he has come in, he is a talented boy, everyone can see that and we watch him in training and you think, what a player.

“He has got every opportunity to be wherever he wants to be but we did not do the basics right.

“You need to learn to come away from that Under-21s football, he got his head down, he was not happy with certain times, which I have to take on board.

“But, it is a part of his development, not only the ability to play but also the resilience and mentality side of it and I have to say, not only the last six-seven games, I think for 14-15 games we have been really really good and he has been a huge part of that.

“So, credit for him, credit to his family because his dad and his agent were not moaning, they told Jamie to get his head down and work.

“He is doing that now and he looks an exceptional player at this level who will go on to bigger and better things.”

Spurs will be keeping a very close eye on Donley’s performances and development at the Os for the rest of this season.