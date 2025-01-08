Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his team to welcome Liverpool to north London tonight in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final tie between the two sides.

Postecoglou continues to wrestle with a number of injury issues which have reduced his options and Spurs were beaten 2-1 at home at the weekend by Newcastle United.

Spurs have now gone four games without a win and Postecoglou will look at the EFL Cup as a possible route to make good on his promise to deliver silverware.

Liverpool though are a side that Spurs met recently in the Premier League and suffered a 6-3 defeat against.

Spurs are without the suspended Pape Matar Sarr and James Maddison.

New boy Antonin Kinsky is between the sticks for Spurs today, who name a back four of Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray and Djed Spence.

Midfield sees Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma play, while Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Bergvall support Heung-Min Son and Dominic Solanke.

Postecoglou has options on the bench if needed and these include Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool

Kinsky, Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence, Bissouma, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Bergvall, Solanke, Son

Substitutes: Austin, Dorrington, Reguilon, Olusesi, Moore, Min-hyeok, Johnson, Werner, Lankshear