Stu Forster/Getty Images

Middlesbrough are in the race for Cardiff City target and Peterborough United forward Ricky-Jade Jones, according to the Daily Express.

22-year-old forward Jones has already featured in 176 games for League One side Peterborough and has scored 35 times for them.

Jones is attracting interest from the Championship with Cardiff City and Middlesbrough are among his suitors.

Cardiff are struggling to keep their head above water in the Championship and their new boss Omer Riza wants to bring in forward reinforcements in the January window.

Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough are in the mix for promotion and they have identified Posh striker Jones as a good fit; they could yet lose Emmanuel Latte Lath amid interest from the Premier League.

The Bluebirds boss has admitted about Cardiff holding talks with Peterborough regarding a transfer for Jones.

However, it has been claimed that despite Cardiff holding talks, Middlesbrough are not out of the race to sign Jones from Peterborough.

Jones has entered the final six months of his contract and Peterborugh might be willing to cash in on him.

Now as the transfer window progresses all eyes will be on Middlesbrough and Cardiff to see who will come out triumphant in the race for Jones’ signature.