Chelsea have a price in mind if they are to sell a player that West Ham are admirers of, amid Graham Potter preparing to take the reins at the London Stadium, according to the Daily Mail.

West Ham have just sacked Julen Lopetegui, bringing to an end several days of speculation that they were set to show the Spaniard the door.

Former Chelsea boss Potter is coming in to replace Lopetegui and is expected to sign a two-and-a-half year contract with the Hammers.

West Ham will back Potter in the ongoing window and the club are admirers of a player he managed at Chelsea in the shape of Carney Chukwuemeka.

Chukwuemeka is a player that the Blues are prepared to sell, but they want a substantial sum.

It is suggested that Chelsea want over £40m if they are to cash in.

That could be too much for West Ham and all eyes will be on whether the Hammers do go in with an approach for the midfielder before the window closes at the start of February.

Chelsea signed Chukwuemeka from another Premier League side in the shape of Aston Villa.