Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Crystal Palace accelerated their interest in Millwall star Romain Esse this month due to the fear of missing out on his signature in the summer, according to Sky Sports News.

The 19-year-old Millwall academy product is attracting interest from the Premier League in the ongoing window.

Crystal Palace have a long-standing interest in Esse and the club’s sporting director, Dougie Freedman, is an admirer of his talents and potential.

Esse signed a new contract with Millwall in August and he has been excellent so far this season.

Crystal Palace have decided to act on their interest and they have approached Millwall for the 19-year-old winger.

It has been claimed that the fear of losing Esse in the summer transfer window, with several clubs being keen on him, has made Crystal Palace step up their interest in him.

Despite several clubs being interested in him, Crystal Palace are the only club to approach Millwall as of yet.

Millwall will command a hefty transfer fee for Esse, who has a release clause in his contract, and it remains to be seen whether Palace will be able to strike a deal to make him a January signing for them.