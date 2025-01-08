Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have made contact with a Championship side about a promising attacker, but there is disagreement over a key part of any deal, according to the Evening Standard.

Oliver Glasner has stabilised the ship at Selhurst Park after the Eagles wobbled with a bleak start to their campaign.

However, Glasner wants to strengthen the team in the second half of the season and Palace have had success shopping in the Championship before, leading to them to want to revisit the second tier.

Palace have already failed with bids for El Hadji Malick Diouf and Ben Doak in recent days, but they are continuing their search for players.

Millwall’s 19-year-old attacker Romain Esse has been a player of the Eagles’ interest and now they have made contact with the Lions.

Losing Esse is not something Millwall are keen on, but talks have been held.

The Lions want Esse to return on loan until the summer if a deal is struck, while Crystal Palace would want the player to be at Selhurst Park immediately.

How that key difference can be resolved remains to be seen.

He has been scouted very closely Crystal Palace and he has other interested teams from the Premier League as well.

Esse is an England Under-20 international and has made six goal contributions in 25 all-competition appearances this term.