Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their starting side and substitutes to face Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie.

Arne Slot’s men stuttered in the Premier League at the weekend when they put in a lacklustre performance against a struggling Manchester United side and were held to a 2-2 draw.

In the running to win all four competitions still this term, Slot must now balance the games coming thick and fast and get his team selection right, starting tonight in north London.

Tottenham are on a run of three losses and one draw in their last four games and one of those defeats came at the hands of Liverpool with a 6-3 thrashing.

Liverpool go with Alisson in goal, while at the back Slot fields Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

In the engine room Slot trusts in Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones, while Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo lead the attacking force.

There are options off the bench if Slot needs to change things and these include Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Alisson, Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Endo, Konate, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold