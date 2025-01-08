Matt McNulty/Getty Images

An exit for a Newcastle United star is ‘almost complete’ as he prepares to drop down a division in this month’s transfer window.

Eddie Howe led his men to a superb 2-0 win away at Arsenal in the first leg of Newcastle’s EFL Cup semi-final tie on Tuesday night and boosted the feel-good factor on Tyneside.

Howe would like to make additions to his squad and PSR factors mean that offloading players would help in his efforts to do that.

There are a number of players Newcastle would be happy to offload and midfielder Isaac Hayden is amongst them.

He is firmly out of favour at St James’ Park and spent last season on loan at Standard Liege and QPR.

Portsmouth have been making a firm push to sign him and, according to Darren Witcoop, the swoop is ‘almost complete’.

Hayden will be joining Pompey on a loan spell.

A number of Championship sides have been showing interest in the midfielder, but the Fratton Park outfit have acted quickly and that looks to have seen them win the race for the Magpies man.