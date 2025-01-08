George Wood/Getty Images

A Championship side are expected to progress with their bid to bring in one of Leeds United’s surplus to requirements stars, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has admitted he does not expect a busy transfer window this month, but players could leave the Whites as other sides target their players.

Farke currently has Joel Piroe, Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph as the striking options he has preferred, leaving Joe Gelhardt out in the cold.

Gelhardt has been tipped for a possible move away from Elland Road this month as he seeks the game time that has eluded him at Leeds.

He has admirers in the Championship and Tigers boss Ruben Selles is amongst that number.

Hull City are keen on strengthening their squad under the new manager and ‘expecting movement’ on Gelhardt is the verdict.

How quickly that movement takes place remains to be seen, but the Tigers are trying to get him.

Leeds boss Farke does not want too many players to leave Elland Road in the winter as it will stretch the squad thin.

Hull now have a task on their hands to come up with an offer that will be able to convince Leeds to let Gelhardt leave.