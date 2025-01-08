Dan Mullan/Getty Images

A commentator has claimed that a European club have serious interest in signing two Liverpool stars who are approaching the end of their contracts with the Premier League giants.

Arne Slot has Liverpool leading the Premier League standings and firm favourites to scoop up the title at the end of the campaign, while the Reds are also active in the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Champions League.

Hanging over Liverpool’s campaign though has been that three key players are out of contract in the summer and have yet to sign new deals.

Defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, and attacker Mohamed Salah could all walk away from Anfield for free in the summer.

Now, according to Turkish commentator Ali Ece, there is serious interest in Van Dijk and Salah from Galatasaray, with him having heard about just how keen they are.

He insists it is clear that the club’s president Dursun Ozbek is targeting big names and knows the Liverpool duo would surely live up to his promise to excite the Galatasaray faithful.

Ece said via Turkish outlet GS Gazete: “I heard that Galatasaray is interested in Van Dijk and Salah from Liverpool.

“This is serious interest.

“They have not yet reached an agreement with the English [club’s] management.

“We already knew that Dursun Ozbek and his management would focus on names that would excite their fans.”

The Istanbul giants landing either of the pair would send ripples through the European football landscape and they would have to dig deep into their pockets in order to stand a chance of doing so.

Galatasaray did though pull off a massive coup last summer when they landed Victor Osimhen on loan.