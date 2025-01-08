Pete Norton/Getty Images

In the last few hours, a French top flight club have shown interest in Roma’s Enzo Le Fee, who is being chased by Sunderland.

The Black Cats had a dip in form after their brilliant early season run but recently they have picked up their form again.

Even though they are sitting fourth in the table, they are only three points behind league leaders Leeds United and Le Bris has identified a reinforcement he wants in the shape of Le Fee.

The Sunderland board are set to back Le Bris in this transfer window to push the Black Cats towards the promotion race.

Sunderland are working to deliver Le Fee for Le Bris amid the midfielder hugely disappointing at Roma.

He has only played 460 minutes of football this season and it has been suggested that the French midfielder is open to a move to Sunderland this month.

Sunderland now have an added complication to deal with now as Ligue 1 side Lille have registered an interest in the 24-year-old central midfielder, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

In the last few hours Lille have expressed their interest in signing Le Fee.

Sunderland are offering an obligation to buy Le Fee in the summer included in the loan and only time will tell if they will be able to capture him beating the French top-flight side in the upcoming days of the transfer window.