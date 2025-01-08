George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United feel that Charlie Crew will benefit from staying with the club rather than going out on loan this month, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has previously stated that he expects a quiet January window for Leeds, though the club do remain prepared to act on any opportunities in the market.

However, there are young players in the Leeds squad that are attracting interest in the ongoing window, as sides eye loan deals.

Crew is one of the highly rated youngsters at Elland Road and is considered one for the future by the club.

It has been suggested that the 18-year-old Wales star could go out on loan to gather experience and get minutes under his belt at senior level.

However, Leeds’ coaching staff are suggested to feel that Crew will benefit and develop better from staying with the Whites for now.

It is still unclear whether Leeds have received any loan offer for the young defensive midfielder yet.

Farke handed Crew his debut against Plymouth Argyle in the Championship in November and he might get further opportunities in the first team as the season progresses.