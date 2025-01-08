Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Manchester City and Manchester United ‘have been taking a close look’ in recent weeks at a goalkeeper they could move to try to sign in the summer.

Both clubs could find themselves in the market for a new custodian in the summer window, with question marks over both Andre Onana and Ederson.

Parma’s shot-stopper Zion Suzuki is a player both have been linked with, while Bayern Munich are also keen.

Manchester United are long-time admirers of Suzuki’s talents and he came close to joining them in the summer of 2023.

Manchester City are looking for a major refresh of their squad and the cash to go for Suzuki is likely to be available if needed.

Both clubs are making sure to do their homework.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Manchester City and Manchester United, along with Bayern Munich ‘have been taking a close look’ in recent weeks.

Suzuki’s current club Parma are not interested in parting ways with Suzuki in the ongoing transfer window.

However, Parma will be willing to let the 22-year-old depart in the summer for the right price, with a bidding war expected by the club.