David Rogers/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are showing interest in former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz during this month’s transfer window.

Villa were forced to sell Luiz to Italian giants Juventus last summer as they battled to stay on the right side of the Premier League’s PSR rules.

The Brazilian has largely flopped in Turin though, not nailing down a regular spot in the team and Juventus are prepared to do business if the deal on the table is right.

Now Nottingham Forest, looking to build on their superb start to the season, are looking at potentially signing Luiz this month, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Whether Luiz would be open to heading to the City Ground remains to be seen, as does whether Forest can put together an acceptable proposal for Juventus.

Luiz, 26, has made just nine appearances in Serie A for Juventus this term.

He is an experienced Premier League campaigner and during the course of his time at Villa Park made 175 outings in the league.

Juventus have the midfielder locked down on a contract which runs until the summer of 2029.

Forest are due to head to Villa Park in the Premier League in April and it remains to be seen if Luiz is in the team to line up against his former employers.