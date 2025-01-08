Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are not working to sign a Chelsea attacking star, with whom they have been linked in recent days.

The Blues have improved a lot under Enzo Maresca this term compared to their recent campaigns.

They are currently sitting fourth in the Premier League table and are on course to get Champions League football for the 2025/26 season.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have been hugely active in recent transfer windows and they are again being linked with potentially making signings this month.

Chelsea also have players who are attracting interest from other clubs and attacker Christopher Nkunku has been linked with French giants PSG.

PSG are suggested to be admirers of Nkunku, with talk of a possible swoop to land him, initially on loan.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Les Parisiens are not working to loan the Chelsea forward with an option to buy him.

Chelsea will not have to deal with an approach from the Parc des Princes.

Nkunku has scored 12 times in 27 outings for Chelsea across all competitions so far this season and is on a contract running until 2029 at Stamford Bridge.