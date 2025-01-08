Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Former top flight star Jan Aage Fjortoft has revealed that the agents of a striker have been in Manchester today for talks with Manchester City as their client looks for answers about what would happen if he joins the Cityzens.

Amid a hugely poor domestic campaign so far, Manchester City are planning to refresh their squad and will act both in this month’s window and the summer, when opportunities arise.

Pep Guardiola has a number of positions to reinforce in mind and the club are already working hard behind the scenes to chase targets.

The club are keen on Eintracht Frankfurt hitman Omar Marmoush as they aim to add more options and could move to bring him to the Etihad, possibly as early as this month.

Work is being carried out and Fjortoft revealed that the striker’s agents have been in Manchester for talks.

They are keen to learn what role their client would have at Manchester City and the answers will inform a decision over whether to try to make the move now or wait until the summer.

Fjortoft wrote on X: “Re: Marmoush.

“Can confirm that player’s representatives have been in Manchester today.

“Player wants to know what his role will be ON the pitch.

“Just a reserve for [Erling] Haaland or another role?

“Based on the answers player will decide if he tries to push for a move NOW or in the summer.

“There has been NO discussions between Manchester City and Eintracht Frankfurt.”

Marmoush, who will turn 26 years old in February, has scored 18 times in 24 outings across all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt so far this season.

He grabbed a brace against Bayern Munich, in a 3-3 draw, in October, while also going on a run of an incredible nine goals in six successive Bundesliga games.