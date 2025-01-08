Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Portsmouth ‘are in talks’ with Newcastle United in order to get a deal over the line for Isaac Hayden to head to Fratton Park, according to the Daily Telegraph.

John Mousinho’s men were impressive in League One last season, but have found the Championship to be a different animal and much tougher going.

There is agreement at Fratton Park about the need to make signings this month and Newcastle midfielder Hayden is firmly on the radar.

Pompey have now opened talks with Newcastle as they look to find an agreement, however they have competition.

Other Championship sides are also keen on landing the midfielder, who still has another 18 months left on his St James’ Park deal.

He is surplus to requirements at Newcastle and offloading him would suit the Magpies.

Last term Hayden had two loan spells away from Newcastle, spending time in Belgium at Standard Liege and then in the Championship with QPR.

He will be keen to make sure he is playing regular football over the second half of the season and helping Pompey try to avoid relegation may well appeal.

A move to Fratton Park would also reunite him with former Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie.