David Rogers/Getty Images

Bundesliga isde RB Leipzig have managed to reach an agreement with Aston Villa target and Caen forward Tidiam Gomis.

The 18-year-old winger is a product of French outfit Caen’s academy system and is highly rated as a prospect for the future.

Gomis has featured regularly for the Ligue 2 outfit this season and has two goals and two assists to his name.

His performance has drawn attention for several European outfits, including Premier League side Aston Villa.

Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig have been rivalling Villa, with AC Milan also interested in him and the German outfit are pushing to sign him.

Now according to German daily the Leipziger Volkszeitung (via Fussball Transfers), Leipzig have managed to beat off the competition to reach an agreement with Gomis.

Gomis has six months left on his contract and it is suggested that the player will join Leipzig in the summer when it runs out.

However, the German outfit will have to pay a compensation fee to the Ligue 2 side for the forward’s signature.

Aston Villa could continue to monitor him after he has moved to Germany.