Fixture: Celtic vs Dundee United

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Celtic have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United to Celtic Park tonight in the Scottish Premiership.

The two sides met as recently as 22nd December, when Dundee United managed to hold out and grab a 0-0 draw at Tannadice.

Brendan Rodgers’ side start as massive favourites to put that blemish right this evening and they come into the game with a 13-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Dundee United have not won at Celtic Park since 1992, when they edged out the Bhoys, then managed by Liam Brady, 1-0.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal for Celtic this evening, while at the back Rodgers selects Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Greg Taylor.

Midfield sees the Bhoys go with Callum McGregor, Arne Engels and Luke McCowan, while Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda support Adam Idah.

Rodgers has options on the bench he can call for if needed and they include Liam Scales and Reo Hatate.

Celtic Team vs Dundee United

Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor, McGregor, Engels, McCowan, Kuhn, Maeda, Idah

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Scales, Palma, Kyogo, Valle, Yang, Bernardo, Hatate, Ralston