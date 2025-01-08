Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are ‘the other two’ Premier League sides ‘closely following’ a midfielder who Crystal Palace have already asked about.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner wants reinforcements this month and the Eagles have been busy working hard to identify and approach options.

The Selhurst Park outfit are not the only club trying to do business as Spurs, who have already signed goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, and West Ham, who will want to back incoming boss Graham Potter, are active.

Crystal Palace recently approached French side Lens to ask about a deal for midfielder Andy Diouf.

They were rebuffed by the Ligue 1 club, who are not looking to allow Diouf to move on this month.

There is further interest in the midfielder though as Tottenham and West Ham ‘are the other two’ Premier League sides ‘closely following’ Diouf, according to French journalist Romain Collet Gaudin.

Whether they will follow Palace in making an approach is unclear, but they are admirers of the player.

The 21-year-old central midfielder has so far made 16 appearances in Ligue 1 for Lens this season, further boosting his reputation in the process.