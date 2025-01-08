Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are now keeping close tabs on a Serie A midfielder who has experience of playing close to 200 games in the Premier League.

The north London outfit have been struggling to find consistency and have been torn to shreds with multiple injuries, especially in defence.

The Spurs board have already addressed the goalkeeper situation with the signing of 21-year-old Antonin Kinsky in this month’s transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou wants a forward and the club are suggested to be working on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani.

Adding a midfielder is also on the club’s agenda, and according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz is a player the north Londoners are monitoring now.

However, they have not started negotiating with the Turin giants as Juventus are yet to receive any concrete offers for the player.

Luiz joined the Old Lady in the summer from Aston Villa but has struggled to settle in Turin and has completed 90 minutes in a match only once.

Recently the Brazilian midfielder has been linked with a move back to England as it is suggested that Juventus are prepared to offload him.

Aston Villa only cashed in on Luiz under pressure last summer as they had to meet PSR requirements.