Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United are hopeful about having Graham Potter in charge when they play Aston Villa on Friday night, according to the Sun.

Julen Lopetegui has majorly struggled to live up to the club’s expectations in the first half of the season despite having the backing of the club.

He has the Hammers 14th in the Premier League table and the Irons are set to part ways with him.

Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter is their top choice and it has been suggested that he is sorting the final details with the club.

Lopetegui is still at the club’s training ground today but he is fully expected to be relieved of his duties very soon.

The London club face Unai Emery’s Aston Villa on Friday in the FA Cup and the club are hoping to have Potter in the dugout.

It has been suggested that Potter himself wants to be in the dugout against the Villans and he has agreed to take over.

It appears to be only a matter of time before the London club change managers and look for Potter to improve their fortunes.