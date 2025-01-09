Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Brand new Aberdeen signing Kristers Tobers will be available for selection this weekend against Hearts at Pittodrie, according to Sky Sports News.

The Dons made a blistering start to their Scottish Premiership campaign and matched Celtic toe to toe for the first few months.

From early December, however, Jimmy Thelin’s men have seen a massive dip in form and they find themselves 22 points adrift of the Bhoys.

The Dons have backed Thelin regardless and have brought in defensive reinforcement in the shape of Latvia skipper Tobers.

The Pittodrie outfit paid around £700,000 to Grasshoppers for the 24-year-old defender, tying him to the club for three and a half years.

They have lost five games on the bounce but now they have been boosted with the availability of their newest signing against Hearts this Sunday.

It has been suggested that the Latvian international’s work permit has now been granted and he could make his Pittodrie debut this weekend.

Tobers will be looking to have his debut at home at the weekend and will look to help his new team register a win.