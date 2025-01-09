Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Ayr United assistant manager Steven Whittaker believes that both Rangers loanee Cole McKinnon and Celtic loanee Lenny Agbaire have great qualities and can offer things the promotion chasers are looking for.

The second-placed Scottish Championship side managed to rope in the duo in the space of 24 hours from Scotland’s two biggest clubs.

McKinnon will bring in European experience to Scott Brown’s team having played in the Europa League with the Gers.

Agbaire, on the other hand, is relatively less experienced having no first-team experience for Celtic under his belt.

He though has been a regular for Celtic’s B team and will bring in qualities Ayr United have been looking for, according to their assistant manager.

“What they [Cole McKinnon and Lenny Agbaire] will bring is good quality, good competition again for the squad”, Whittaker told his club’s official channel.

“We are always trying to push the starters and they will add to the squad. They have got great qualities and what we are looking for to add to the team.

“They will get opportunities to play and show us what they are all about.

“You know they come from two big clubs.

“They will have a reputation there and what to come in here and do well.”

Currently with 38 points from 20 Scottish Championship matches, Ayr are trailing leaders Falkirk by four points having played a game more.