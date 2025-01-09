Stu Forster/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have contacted Manchester City to understand the conditions of a deal for their young defender Max Alleyne, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The teenager has yet to be handed his senior debut for the Cityzens but has made it to the bench for Pep Guardiola’s team on a number of occasions.

He has been a regular for their Under-18, Under-19 and Under-21 teams though and has impressed with his performances in that environment.

He is now attracting interest from elsewhere though, with multiple clubs showing interest in signing him.

While most of the clubs being linked are from the Premier League, German club Borussia Dortmund have also knocked on Manchester City’s door to discuss his availability.

In fact, Nuri Sahin’s team have already made an approach over Alleyne to understand the conditions of a deal.

It now remains to be seen what Manchester City’s offers for Alleyne is and how other Premier League clubs react.

Alleyne has represented his country, England, at various youth levels, with his latest involvement being with their Under-20 side.