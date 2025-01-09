Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion are not looking to sign a teenage attacker, who is also drawing interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle United, in this month’s transfer window.

Currently on the books at German second tier side Nurnberg, 19-year-old striker Stefanos Tzimas has shone brightly this season and in the process become in demand.

Tzimas is in red-hot form this term in the 2. Bundesliga, scoring eight goals in 14 appearances so far for the Franconians.

Newcastle and Aston Villa are both interested in the player, while Chelsea are also alive to his potential.

It has been suggested that Premier League club outfit Brighton are also firmly in the mix for Tzimas.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the Seagulls have no intention of signing Tzimas in this month’s window as they are only monitoring the Nurnberg man for now.

Tzimas is on loan from PAOK Salonika and Nurnberg have an option to sign him permanently for a fee of €18m.

They are expected to use it and then sell him on for a profit, with a summer move being the most likely outcome at present.