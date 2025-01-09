Pete Norton/Getty Images

Bristol Rovers signing Romaine Sawyers will not affect their pursuit of Cardiff City star Joel Colwill, according to Bristol Live.

Bristol Rovers are in the relegation scramble and they have appointed a new manager in the form of Inigo Calderon to keep them up in League One.

The Gas’ are keen on backing Calderon in the transfer window to help him strengthen the squad and midfield is an area where the Spaniard wants to strengthen.

Bristol Rovers have been linked with a move for Cardiff City’s out-on-loan star Colwill, who is currently with Cheltenham.

Colwill is gathering interest due to his impressive performances for League Two outfit Cheltenham Town and Cardiff are considering whether to recall the player to send him on to a higher division.

Bristol Rovers have acted quickly in the market to sign midfielder Sawyers, who left AFC Wimbledon in January as a free agent, until the end of the campaign.

It has been claimed that the signing of Sawyers will not have an impact on Bristol Rovers’ chase for Colwill.

However, Colwill being on loan to Cheltenham has made the situation tricky for Bristol Rovers to get their hands on the young midfielder.

However, it is also suggested that Cardiff City do have an intention to send him to a League One club.