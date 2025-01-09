Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic have not been contacted by any club for Kyogo Furuhashi in the ongoing January transfer window, according to Sky Sports News.

The 29-year-old centre forward joined Celtic in the summer of 2021 and has established himself as a key player in the Bhoys’ squad.

Kyogo has made 161 appearances for Celtic so far with 83 goals and 18 assists under his belt.

The Japanese international was considered by Manchester City last summer, though they ultimately did not bid, and he has been linked with MLS side Atlanta United this month.

Atlanta United recently appointed former Celtic boss Ronny Deila and it is suggested that he wants to bring Kyogo to the MLS.

However, it has been claimed that in the ongoing window, Celtic have not been contacted so far for Kyogo.

Celtic extended the Japanese international’s contract in 2023 and he has two and a half years left on his current deal.

Kyogo has featured regularly under Brendan Rodgers this season, making 28 appearances in all competitions with 13 goal contributions.

It is still unclear whether the Scottish giants will consider selling Kyogo in January if a bid comes from Atlanta United.