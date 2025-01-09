Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Wolves have still not received an offer for one of their midfielders who has been tipped to move on during this month’s transfer window, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

A good run for Vitor Pereira’s side came to a stop last time out when they were beaten 3-0 at Molineux by Nottingham Forest, with Chris Wood, Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi getting on the scoresheet.

Wolves are expected to see changes to their squad over the course of the window and midfielder Mario Lemina has been expected to leave.

Former Wolves boss Gary O’Neil handed Lemina the captaincy at the start of the season, but later he was stripped of that role.

The midfielder has been on the radar of Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Shabab and they are keen on signing him in the January window.

It is suggested that Lemina himself is interested in a move out of Molineux to join the Saudi outfit.

However, it has been claimed in the ongoing window that Wolves have yet to receive a bid from Al-Shabab for Lemina.

The Midlands outfit are willing to part ways with the 31-year-old for a transfer fee in the region of €6m.

However, despite the Saudi outfit Al-Shabab being keen, they have not formally approached Wolves for Lemina.