Pete Norton/Getty Images

Enzo Le Fee has arrived at the Sunderland training ground to put pen to paper to a deal with the club.

Sunderland are pulling off a huge transfer coup by tempting Le Fee to leave Italian giants Roma and the Eternal City for Sunderland and the Stadium of Light.

He will join on an initial loan deal, but if Sunderland earn promotion to the Premier League this season then an obligation to buy clause will kick in.

The midfielder has had his medical with Sunderland after flying into the UK and is now putting the finishing touches to the move.

Le Fee has been pictured arriving at Sunderland’s training ground, where he will sign his loan contract.

Regis Le Bris managed Le Fee during his time as Lorient boss and rates him highly.

Roma only signed Le Fee last summer from French top flight side Rennes, but he has struggled to make an impact in Italy.

Spanish pair Real Betis and Sevilla were also interested in Le Fee this month.

Now all eyes will be on what difference Le Fee can make in a Sunderland side that are already competing at the top end of the Championship table.