Fulham and Manchester City are amongst the clubs who ‘could potentially go for’ a midfielder if he is made available to move this month.

Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens are bringing forward a planned squad refresh and are prepared to pull the trigger on big money deals this month if possible.

Fulham are also expected to be active in the market and have received interest from Brazil in midfielder Andreas Pereira, who they may need to replace.

Both clubs are amongst the teams who hold an interest in Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz and they ‘could potentially go for’ him if he is available, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Aston Villa were forced to sell the midfielder last summer to meet PSR rules.

Things have not gone well for him in Italy however and he is being linked with a possible switch away from Turin.

Manchester City and Fulham could move for the Brazilian if he becomes available, but Juventus are currently focusing on offloading Nicolo Fagioli, who has interest from Premier League clubs.

Luiz has started two Serie A games so far and it remains to be seen what the Old Lady have planned for him for the rest of the season.