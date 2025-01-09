Carl Recine/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund and Brighton & Hove Albion are keeping tabs on Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, having been alerted to his lack of game time, according to Sky Sports News.

The 21-year-old was tempted to Anfield from Fulham and quickly started to make his mark despite his tender years.

Elliott suffered an injury early in the campaign that kept him out of action for almost three months in the first half of the season.

Upon his return to action, Elliot has only featured for 36 minutes in the Premier League under Arne Slot.

Elliott’s future under the Liverpool boss is under question with irregular minutes and he has no shortage of admirers in the transfer window.

German giants Dortmund are one of the clubs interested in the young midfielder, with Premier League outfit Brighton also having him on their wish list.

Both Dortmund and Brighton are famous for nurturing young talented players and they are keeping tabs on Elliott.

They will closely monitor him during the ongoing window and next summer to see whether an opportunity presents itself in front of them to sign the player from Liverpool.