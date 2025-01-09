Richard Keys has questioned Graham Potter’s ambition in taking the West Ham United manager’s role after sitting idle for almost two years.

After sacking Julen Lopetegui earlier this week, the Hammers managed to appoint Potter as his replacement quickly, roping him in on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The appointment did not please Keys, who believes that it will be a next-to-impossible job for Potter to find success at the London Stadium unless he is an actual magician.

He further took time to question the former Brighton and Chelsea manager’s ambition in choosing such a club after sitting idle for almost two years since being sacked by the Stamford Bridge outfit.

“I think Graham is going to have to be more Harry Potter to get ‘success’ at West Ham”, Keys wrote on X.

“I’d question his ambition following 2 years sitting on his backside just taking Chelsea’s money.”

Following their ninth-place finish under David Moyes last season, the Hammers let the Scot depart and turned to Lopetegui.

The 58-year-old failed to live up to expectations and was sacked after just six months in charge.

Potter was also mooted to be a candidate for the Everton job, which has just become available after the sacking of Sean Dyche.