Fixture: Everton vs Peterborough United

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Everton have officially announced their starting side to welcome League One outfit Peterborough United to Goodison Park in the FA Cup this evening.

The Toffees sacked Sean Dyche as manager just hours before the game and brought in Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman as temporary managers.

Dyche oversaw training with the Everton players in the lead up to the game and that will mean that Baines and Coleman will not have led a session before tonight’s third round tie.

Visitors Peterborough are having a poor season in League One and are a lowly 19th, having lost 13 of their 24 league games this term.

Everton field Joao Virginia in goal, while naming a back five of Nathan Patterson, Jake O’Brien, Michael Keane, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees the Toffees go with Idrissa Gueye and Orel Mangala, while Iliman Ndiaye and Harrison Armstrong support Beto.

There are options on the bench if Baines and Coleman want to use them and they include Jack Harrison and Ashley Young.

Everton Team vs Peterborough United

Virginia, Patterson, O’Brien, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Mangala, Ndiaye, Armstrong, Beto

Substitutes: Begovic, Leban, Harrison, Doucoure, Young, Broja, Lindstrom, Butterfield