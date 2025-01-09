Stu Forster/Getty Images

Championship side Middlesbrough are looking to bring in a Premier League shot-stopper on loan this month, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Michael Carrick’s men are having a solid season in the Championship as they are sitting fifth in the league table.

Even though they have a significant point difference from the top-four they are trying to finish in a playoff spot.

Carrick’s first-choice shot-stopper Seny Dieng has not featured since mid-December due to an injury and the Boro boss has switched between Tom Glover and Sol Brynn.

Now the Riverside outfit want to bring a proven shot-stopper this month and are eyeing a Premier League shot-stopper.

It has been suggested that they are lining up a potential loan deal for Bournemouth’s second-choice custodian Mark Travers.

Andoni Iraola has made it clear that Kepa Arrizabalaga is his first choice and has given the Irish shot-stopper only three league starts.

Now it remains to be seen if the Cherries will let Travers leave for the rest of this campaign to Championship for regular game time.