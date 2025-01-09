Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Portsmouth’s interest in Preston North End star Ryan Ledson will not have any impact on Newcastle United star Issac Hayden’s loan deal, according to Darren Witcoop.

Newcastle United midfielder Hayden is not in Eddie Howe’s plans for the future and he has not featured for the Magpies since an appearance in 2021 against Manchester City.

Hayden has been on three different loan spells and has experience of playing in the Championship.

Portsmouth are looking to beef up their midfield and they are interested in taking Hayden on loan from Newcastle.

However, it has been revealed that Pompey are among the clubs also showing interest in Preston North End star Ledson.

It has been claimed that Newcastle star Hayden’s potential loan to Pompey will not be affected by their interest in Ledson.

John Mousinho’s side are in talks with Newcastle, with other Championship outfits also showing interest in the 29-year-old.

Hayden last season featured for Queen Park Rangers 17 times in the league and helped them to keep themselves up in the Championship.