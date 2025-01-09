George Wood/Getty Images

Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle will hold talks in London this week with former Cercle Brugge boss Miron Muslic, according to Sky Sports News.

Austrian tactician Muslic won some praise for his work at Cercle Brugge in the Belgian top flight, but he lost his job in December following a poor spell of form.

The 42-year-old, who has also managed in his native Austria, has popped onto Argyle’s radar and they want to talk to him.

Wayne Rooney recently left the role at Plymouth amid the side’s struggles in the Championship and Muslic is a possible replacement.

The Home Park side will hold talks with Muslic in London this week as they seek to assess his suitability for the job.

Plymouth currently sit rock bottom of the Championship standings and have won just four league matches all season.

Argyle are in FA Cup action this coming weekend as they head to Premier League side Brentford in the third round.

That gives them some breathing space before their next Championship fixture, which is at home to Oxford United.