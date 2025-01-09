Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Portsmouth are interested in signing Preston North End star Ryan Ledson, with three other clubs also in the race, according to the Daily Mail.

Pompey are out of the relegation zone in the Championship by only goal difference and John Mousinho has a task on his hands to keep them up in the league.

Portsmouth’s hierarchy have decided to back Mousinho in the ongoing transfer window to help them strengthen certain areas of his team.

Midfield is one of the areas Mousinho wants to reinforce during the January period and Newcastle United’s Isaac Hayden is set to arrive.

It has been claimed that Preston midfielder Ledson is a also player Portsmouth are interested in bringing in to Fratton Park.

However, Portsmouth are not the only player interested in the Preston North End star, as there are another three clubs battling for his signature.

Ledson’s contract with Preston will expire in the summer and the Deepdale side might be willing to cash in on the player for the right price.

The 27-year-old has played a bit part role for Preston so far this season and will be keen on regular involvement.