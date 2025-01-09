Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Reims are putting in a big push to sign Celtic target Mahamadou Diawara from Lyon in this month’s transfer window.

Celtic showed keen interest in signing Diawara from Lyon in the summer, seeing a bid rejected, and have continued to be linked with holding an interest in the midfielder.

Diawara wants to move on from Lyon during this month’s transfer window and Reims have made a move to give him that opportunity.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Reims have put in a bid worth €3.5m for the France Under-19 international.

It has been suggested that Lyon want more for the teenage midfielder, but negotiations will continue following that offer because both parties are interested in doing a deal.

Whether Celtic may now look to get involved and hijack Reims’ swoop for Diawara remains to be seen.

Brendan Rodgers’ side look well placed to make the next stage of the Champions League, which would bring further cash into the Celtic Park coffers.

If Celtic want to add the promising 19-year-old to their squad they will need to hurry given Reims and Lyon are already in talks regarding the player’s potential switch.