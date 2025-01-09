Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have been boosted as one of their key men is not interested in joining a club keen to sign him, however he could be subject to an approach from Manchester City in the summer.

Ange Postecoglou has added Antonin Kinsky this month to boost his goalkeeping options and is trying to sign Randal Kolo Muani to increase his firepower.

Key for Postecoglou so far though has been Dejan Kulusevski, who has been ever improving since he left Juventus to join Tottenham initially on loan in 2022 and then on a permanent deal back in 2023.

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Kulusevski initially got the opportunity to work under current Napoli coach Antonio Conte.

Napoli are long time admirers of the Swede and would love to take him back to Serie A.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Kulusevski ‘is not considering’ heading back to the Italian top flight at the moment.

Whether he could rethink things in the summer is unclear, but by that time it is suggested he could even have an opportunity to join Manchester City.

The Cityzens have been monitoring the attacker for some time and may feel ready to pull the trigger with an offer.

In 30 appearances overall for the London-based side in the current campaign, Kulusevski has made 15 goal contributions.